Ossiam Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ossiam raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $972.52. The company had a trading volume of 14,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,185. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $936.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,973 shares of company stock valued at $18,490,026. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

