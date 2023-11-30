Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,172.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 40,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 12,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $816.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $812.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $784.04. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

