Thematics Asset Management Sells 5,929 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thematics Asset Management reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,929 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after buying an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.75. 1,697,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,158,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $86.98. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

