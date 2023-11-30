Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-2.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

