FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $472.51. The company had a trading volume of 929,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,237. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.99. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

