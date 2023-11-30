Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $458.76. 110,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,777. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $466.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.