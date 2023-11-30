Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 4,383 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises 1.1% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 83.3% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

