Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $71.46. 382,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

