Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

MMM stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.22. 305,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,824. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.