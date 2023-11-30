CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike updated its Q4 guidance to $0.81-0.82 EPS.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRWD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.55. 1,434,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $238.48.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $54,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.