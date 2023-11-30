PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,534 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,170 shares of company stock worth $4,475,210. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $57.48. 3,221,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,122,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

