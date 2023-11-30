Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 433 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in CME Group by 677.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in CME Group by 21,291.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 107,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 106,882 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 102,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $217.09. The company had a trading volume of 187,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,669. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

