Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 497,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,145,387. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

