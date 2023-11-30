Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.90. 554,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 117.58%.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

