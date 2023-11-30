Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $492.57. 266,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,908. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

