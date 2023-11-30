Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,008 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 269,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of VMware worth $102,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.98. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

