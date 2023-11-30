Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

NEM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,009. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

