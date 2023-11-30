Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 266.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.78. 68,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

