Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 343,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,767,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.52. 416,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,589,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.57.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

