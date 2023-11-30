FLC Capital Advisors Buys 1,863 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $217.73. The stock had a trading volume of 172,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,841. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.