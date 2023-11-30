Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 4,125 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,192,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Verizon Communications by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 568.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,083,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,282,000 after acquiring an additional 921,113 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,949,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,854,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

