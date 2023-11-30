Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $14.72 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.8% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in Danaher by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 34,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 261,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,673,000 after purchasing an additional 37,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 22.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

DHR traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $222.09. 629,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

