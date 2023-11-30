Cibc World Market Inc. Has $9.61 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 170.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,927 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $315,475,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 895.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $247.01 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

