Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.89.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.99. The company had a trading volume of 402,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.09. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $84.45 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

