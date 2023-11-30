Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 198,508 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,960,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $110,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $510,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $41,567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in B2Gold by 159.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after buying an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $29,029,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after buying an additional 6,381,243 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of BTG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 1,455,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,478,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

