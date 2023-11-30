Natixis Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $125.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.68.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EL

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.