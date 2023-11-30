Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 340,800 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 340,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.02. 358,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,266,938. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $172.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,953 shares of company stock worth $24,646,681 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

