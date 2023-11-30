Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,797.63.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,603.52. 14,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,741. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,574.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,519.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $40.51 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

