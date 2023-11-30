Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,013,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 236,063 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $100,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.7773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

