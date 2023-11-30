Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $54.14 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Booking worth $54,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 750.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $34.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,092.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,185. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,001.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,920.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,907.38 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

