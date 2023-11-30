Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,594,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 481.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 254.2% during the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $8.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,197.30. 25,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,938. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,238.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,968.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,990.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.