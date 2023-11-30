Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 21,291.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,882 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME traded up $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $217.61. 159,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.66 and its 200 day moving average is $198.91. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

