PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 151,728 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,122,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,170 shares of company stock worth $4,475,210 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

