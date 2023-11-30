Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,207,317 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,022,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,207,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $107,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.64. 419,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,553.75.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

