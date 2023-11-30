Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.46% of Deckers Outdoor worth $63,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $660.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,454. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $361.62 and a 1 year high of $662.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $560.64 and its 200-day moving average is $534.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.00.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

