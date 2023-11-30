Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,876 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 486,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,876 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $151,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 635.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 238,594 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth $51,918,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Murphy USA by 186.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 207,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,563,000 after acquiring an additional 135,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 23.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $364.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.66 and its 200-day moving average is $323.79. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $382.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

