Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $101,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter worth about $330,614,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fortis by 78.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Fortis Stock Performance

FTS stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

