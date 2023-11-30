Thematics Asset Management Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $459.93. The company had a trading volume of 26,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,621. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $437.17 and a 200-day moving average of $474.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.