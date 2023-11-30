Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Cut by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 312,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,072. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

