Ossiam Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,977 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $121.32. 68,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,867. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.73. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.