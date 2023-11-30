Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,635,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $93,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $596,970,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

