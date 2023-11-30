Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE opened at $163.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

