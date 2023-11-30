Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,970 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $263.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.11. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $142.13 and a one year high of $270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

