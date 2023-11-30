B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $476,000 Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 148.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $388.86 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $409.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

