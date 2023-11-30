Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $263.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.11. Workday has a 1 year low of $142.13 and a 1 year high of $270.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $100,227.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,913,821.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,504,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 766,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,712,000 after acquiring an additional 537,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,657,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after acquiring an additional 362,961 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 13,302.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 313,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,776,000 after acquiring an additional 311,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $70,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

