Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

WDAY stock opened at $263.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday has a 12-month low of $142.13 and a 12-month high of $270.65. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,097.88, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.64 and a 200-day moving average of $224.11.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

