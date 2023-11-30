Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Lessened by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 122,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day moving average of $101.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

