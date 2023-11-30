Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Decreased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $34.58. 1,417,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,661. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

