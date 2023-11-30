Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total value of $9,481,326.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,805 shares of company stock worth $113,116,691 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $328.72. 4,718,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,803,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.96 and a 200-day moving average of $298.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $342.92. The firm has a market cap of $844.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

