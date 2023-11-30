Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:KO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,497,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
